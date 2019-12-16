Sachin Tendulkar searching for advice-giving Chennai waiter

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sachin Tendulkar has sought help on Twitter for finding a waiter whose advice led him to redesign his elbow guard during his playing days. The Indian batting legend posted a video of him talking about the incident on his Twitter handle.

"A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?" he wrote in his tweet.

Advice over coffee

Tendulkar recalled in the video that the hotel staffer had come to his room in Chennai's Taj Coromandel hotel during a Test series to serve coffee. He then told him about a change in bat swing whenever he played wearing an elbow guard.

"I noticed that whenever you wear an arm-guard, your bat swing changes. He said he was a huge fan and used to watch every ball rewinding the action 5-7 times," Tendulkar says in the video. "I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won't believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned it: the correct size, the right amount of padding, where the straps should be and all that."

Fan traced in France

Meanwhile, The Sportstar reported that S Guruprasad, who served at the five star hotel when had advised Tendulkar. Guruprasad, 45, was traced in France but said he was a security personnel at the hotel and not a waiter. He revealed that the meeting with Tendulkar was in 2001, probably during the India v Australia Test at Chepauk where India clinched the series in the final session of play.

