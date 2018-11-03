Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag post filmy birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's reference to Raj and Rahul are two screen names that Shah Rukh has used often in his movies, most of which have been mega hits

Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote a heart-warming birthday wish for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 53 yesterday. The master blaster posted a picture of him with King Khan on Twitter and captioned it: "Raj and Rahul wouldn't have been as charming if they didn't have a little bit of SRK in them. Have a blessed year ahead, @iamsrk! #HappyBirthdaySRK."

Raj and Rahul are two screen names that Shah Rukh has used often in his movies, most of which have been mega hits. Tendulkar's former opening partner Virender Sehwag also had a filmy wish for the co-owner of Indian Premier League outfit Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Wish you lots of success and happiness always, @iamsrk. I once scored a king pair against England in Birmingham [in 2011]. I thought it was dedicated to only Aryabhatta. Now, I also wholeheartedly dedicate it to you :) Happy Birthday," the former Delhi cricketer wrote in reference to SRK's upcoming film Zero.

