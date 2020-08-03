Sachin Tendulkar shares epic childhood photo on Friendship Day

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar Instagrammed this throwback picture on Friendship Day for his 25 million followers on Sunday.

He captioned it: "Friendships are like floodlights on a cricket field. They enjoy your success from the corner. But if they realise the sun's going down on you, they light themselves up to provide brightness around you. For me, every day is #FriendshipDay."

