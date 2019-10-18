Sachin Tendulkar: Sourav Ganguly's success is a given!

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar smashed quite a few records when they opened the innings for Team India in one-day international cricket; their left-right combination fetching India 6,600 ODI runs between 1996 to 2007. Ganguly's sweet timing earned him accolades and rich rewards. Timing came into play yet again when he made all the right moves to be the unanimous choice of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to-be president.

The former India captain pipped Brijesh Patel, his former team manager (in 1999) and chief selector for the coveted post.

Ganguly will be only the second Indian international cricketer to be elected as BCCI president. And Tendulkar felt 'Dadi' (as his often refers to his former opening partner as) will not disappoint. "The way he played his cricket, the way he has gone out and served the nation, I have no doubt that he will serve [as BCCI president] in the same capacity and in the same manner — with same passion and focus. That is what I know of him," said Tendulkar on the sidelines of the unveiling of Road Safety World Series league which will be played from February 4 to 16 across three venues — Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and MCA Stadium in Pune.

Sachin Tendulkar during a promotional event at a city hotel yesterday. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of the league, will lead the Indian Legends team featuring the likes of Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, RP Singh and Ajit Agarkar. Tendulkar will be seen in action as the 'legends' will slug it out next year. As much as he is keen to relive some rivalries, the record-breaking batsman is all set to get into practice mode. "That [practice] will happen as time goes by. Yesterday [on Wednesday] when we were shooting, somewhere I felt that my subconscious mind was switching on, so I am prepared for this. It will be fun," said Tendulkar.

