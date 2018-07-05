Sachin Tendulkar starts new initiative with Kit Up Challenge

As part of the challenge, Sachin called upon the viewers to post a short video of themselves on social media while getting ready to play a sport and use the hashtag to nominate others in the process

Sachin Tendulkar has taken to social media to launch #KitupChallenge to encourage people to start playing sports. Posting a video of himself putting on his cricketing gear and getting ready to play, Tendulkar asked the viewers to take up a sport of their choice.

Sachin's new initiative aims to promote overall fitness and encourage Indians to inculcate an active lifestyle through the joy of playing sports. The challenge has been positively received from the sports community with noted personalities like Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu and Devendra Jhajharia already participating in the challenge.

Other noted sports personalities like Srikanth Kidambi and Suresh Raina have also shown support. Last month, the government of India launched the #HumFitToIndiaFit initiative which also received a tremendous response from across the country. Earlier, in his Rajya Sabha speech, Sachin had proposed a framework for Sports for All under Right To Play.

