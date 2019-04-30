Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and families get inked

other-sports

Sachin Tendulkar was at the polling booth with his whole family, including Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar.

Pic/Atul Kamble

Sachin's 'special' voting

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was a proud father as he had kids — Sara and Arjun, who were first-time voters, accompany him to cast their vote, along with wife Anjali at Pali-Chimbai Municipal School in Bandra yesterday. He wrote on social media: "Voting this year has been so much more special with Sara and Arjun voting for the first time. I urge you all to go out and VOTE too!#LokSabhaElections #GotInked."

Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay posted this picture on social media and wrote: "I Have Voted, Have You???"

Former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar outside the Worli Seaface BMC English High School

Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi shows his inked finger outside St Anne's High School in Bandra yesterday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

