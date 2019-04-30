Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and families get inked

Updated: Apr 30, 2019, 11:29 IST | A Correspondent

Sachin Tendulkar was at the polling booth with his whole family, including Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and families get inked
Pic/Atul Kamble

Sachin's 'special' voting
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was a proud father as he had kids — Sara and Arjun, who were first-time voters, accompany him to cast their vote, along with wife Anjali at Pali-Chimbai Municipal School in Bandra yesterday. He wrote on social media: "Voting this year has been so much more special with Sara and Arjun voting for the first time. I urge you all to go out and VOTE too!#LokSabhaElections #GotInked." 

Dhanraj Pillay

Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay posted this picture on social media and wrote: "I Have Voted, Have You???"

Sunil Gavaskar

Former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar outside the Worli Seaface BMC English High School

Mahesh Bhupathi

Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi shows his inked finger outside St Anne's High School in Bandra yesterday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sachin tendulkarsunil gavaskarmahesh bhupathisports news

Here's how Sachin Tendulkar continues to enjoy life post retirement

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK