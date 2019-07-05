Search

Sachin Tendulkar thanks Ambati Rayudu for his service to Indian cricket

Published: Jul 05, 2019, 12:07 IST | mid-day online desk

Snubbed multiple times for the ongoing World Cup, Ambati Rayudu on Wednesday retired from all forms of cricket without specifying his reasons for calling it quits.

Sachin Tendulkar with Ambati Rayudu (Pic/ Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled his time spent with Ambati Rayudu while playing for Mumbai Indians and thanked the recently retired batsman for his service to Indian cricket.

"Thank you for all your contribution to Indian Cricket, Ambati. Have fond memories of spending time with you during your stint at @mipaltan. Wishing you all the best for your 2nd innings," Tendulkar, who is currently in the United Kingdom, wrote on his twitter handle.

The 33-year-old batsman was in India's official standbys list for the big event in the UK but was ignored despite the injury-forced ouster of all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Opener Mayank Agrawal was brought in on the team management's insistence and it is learnt, Rayudu was left quite disappointed by the turn of events.

Ambati Rayudu fans started commenting on Tendulkar's post and again amplified the injustice metted out to Rayudu by the Indian selectors:

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India and scored 1694 runs at an average of 47.05. The player, who could never break into the Test team, was in the spotlight before the World Cup.

Declared the preferred No.4 batsman by Virat Kohli not many months ago, Ambati Rayudu was ignored for Vijay Shankar in India's final squad for the big event.

Even while being in the standby, Rayudu was ignored a couple of times again after Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar were ruled out from the tournament due to injuries.

With inputs from PTI

