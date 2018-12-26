Sachin Tendulkar turns Santa, Ronaldo spends Christmas with family

other-sports

Current and former players from across the globe spread joy by celebrating the festival with families or in their own unique manner

Ronaldo with his kids and Georgina Rodriguez

Australian cricketers spent some quality time with their families at Crown Metropol in Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India yesterday. Meanwhile, Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar turned a Santa (screen grab below) and enjoyed playing cricket with kids of Ashray Child Care Centre in the city.



Australian cricket captain Tim Paine, wife Bonnie Maggs and their kids Milla and Charlie make for a perfect family picture during the team's Christmas celebrations in Melbourne yesterday



Rohit Sharma. Pics/Getty Images, twitter, instagram

He tweeted a video yesterday and wrote: "Ho..Ho..Ho... Merry Christmas to all of you! Just amazing to be with these young ones at Ashray Child Care Centre. The joy on their innocent faces was just priceless! #BecomingSanta #MerryChristmas."



Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy dish out a festive smile





Usman Khawaja and Rachel McLellan are happy to pose



Santa Sachin Tendulkar

Sending Christmas wishes to fans on social media from Melbourne, dad-to-be Rohit Sharma wrote: "Merry Christmas one and all. Love, peace & joy." Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo posted this family picture with Georgina Rodriguez and four kids — Cristiano Jr, twins Eva and Mateo and Alana to wish everyone.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates