Sachin Tendulkar turns Santa, Ronaldo spends Christmas with family
Current and former players from across the globe spread joy by celebrating the festival with families or in their own unique manner
Australian cricketers spent some quality time with their families at Crown Metropol in Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test against India yesterday. Meanwhile, Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar turned a Santa (screen grab below) and enjoyed playing cricket with kids of Ashray Child Care Centre in the city.
Australian cricket captain Tim Paine, wife Bonnie Maggs and their kids Milla and Charlie make for a perfect family picture during the team's Christmas celebrations in Melbourne yesterday
Rohit Sharma. Pics/Getty Images, twitter, instagram
He tweeted a video yesterday and wrote: "Ho..Ho..Ho... Merry Christmas to all of you! Just amazing to be with these young ones at Ashray Child Care Centre. The joy on their innocent faces was just priceless! #BecomingSanta #MerryChristmas."
Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy dish out a festive smile
Usman Khawaja and Rachel McLellan are happy to pose
Santa Sachin Tendulkar
Sending Christmas wishes to fans on social media from Melbourne, dad-to-be Rohit Sharma wrote: "Merry Christmas one and all. Love, peace & joy." Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo posted this family picture with Georgina Rodriguez and four kids — Cristiano Jr, twins Eva and Mateo and Alana to wish everyone.
