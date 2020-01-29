Sachin Tendulkar urges parents: Don't put pressure on your child

There were around 200 kids learning the tricks of the trade from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar at DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. And as many parents were watching their children from the stands. The former India captain had a special message for the eager 'spectators' as he launched the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy at the DY Patil Sports Centre in the presence of former England captain and Middlesex stalwart Mike Gatting and DY Patil Sports Academy president Dr Vijay Patil.

"My message to parents is do not put pressure on you child whether he is studying or playing sport. Parents tend to pressurise their kids to perform. But they (kids) need encouragement and it's incorrect to pressurise them. Parents tend to compare their child to others, saying that he is better in studies than you or he is playing better than you. But all they need to think about is if their kid is performing better than earlier or not and if he can become better tomorrow. The child's competition should only be with himself and not anyone else. I always believe that one should chase your own dreams and not the dreams of someone else," Tendulkar told mid- day on the sidelines of the launch.

Tendulkar, who has 100 international centuries and 34,357 international runs to his credit, also had some words of wisdom for the kids, who, he felt, should maintain a proper balance between their studies and sport. "I would like to tell them (players) that it's important to give proper attention to both (sports and studies). It is important to balance both. When on the ground, think only about the game and while studying, think about your studies," he added.

