Sachin Tendulkar: Versatile India are favourites to win World Cup

The Indian ODI team under Virat Kohli has won three bilateral away series against South Africa (5-1), Australia (2-1) and New Zealand (4-1) with only defeat coming against England.

Tendulkar flags off the Kolkata Marathon yesterday. Pic/PTI

Sachin Tendulkar has no hesitation in terming India as favourites going into the World Cup but what makes him happier is the team's ability to be competitive "in any part of the world and on any surface".

"I have gone on record saying that we have a perfect balance in the team where we will be competitive in any part of the world or on any surface," Tendulkar said. "As far as our chances are concerned, I will not hesitate in saying that we are the favourites," said Tendulkar, the brand ambassador of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon.

England, the World Cup hosts, had a torrid time against West Indies in Tests but the ODI outfit will be a different proposition on their home turf. "It's all about getting the early momentum. My judgement on the toughest contenders would be England, while New Zealand would be the dark horse," he opined.

