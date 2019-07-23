Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh congratulate ISRO on launch of Chandrayaan-2

cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted congratulating ISRO. He said, "Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched. Jai Hind #ISRO #IndiaMoonMission"

Chandrayaan 2 launch (Pic/ PTI)

The cricketing fraternity congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of indigenous moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted congratulating ISRO. He said, "Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched. Jai Hind #ISRO #IndiaMoonMission"

Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» Jai Hind ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³#ISRO #IndiaMoonMission — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 22, 2019

"I congratulate Team @isro on achieving yet another milestone with the launch of #Chandrayaan2! Hope this paves the way for many more ambitious and successful missions in the future. Jai Hind!," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

I congratulate Team @isro on achieving yet another milestone with the launch of #Chandrayaan2!



Hope this paves the way for many more ambitious and successful missions in the future. Jai Hind ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³! pic.twitter.com/io919I1YrS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 22, 2019

Harbhajan Singh took a cheeky dig at Pakistan while congratulating ISRO for the moon mission. Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Some countries have moon on their flags. While some countries having their flags on moon"

Some countries have moon on their flags

ðÂÂµðÂÂ°ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ·ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ±ðÂÂ¾ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ¿ðÂÂ©ðÂÂ¿ðÂÂ²ðÂÂ¾ðÂÂ²ðÂÂ»ðÂÂ²ðÂÂ·



While some countries having their flags on moon

ðÂÂºðÂÂ¸ ðÂÂ·ðÂÂº ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ ðÂÂ¨ðÂÂ³#Chandrayaan2theMoon — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 22, 2019

The spacecraft took off at 2.43 pm on Monday, exactly a week post the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected less than an hour before the launch.

ISRO had successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission on Saturday. It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface.

This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates