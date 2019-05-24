Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Ravindra Jadeja congratulate Narendra Modi

cricket

Prominent sportspersons took to Twitter to congratulate PM Narendra Modi and BJP for a resounding victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sachin Tendulkar with family (Pic/ Sachin Tendulkar Instagram)

BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the 2019 Elections by a resounding margin. The party has won 303 seats out of 542 making it one of the biggest victories for a party in India's electoral history.

Accepting the resounding poll victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday promised that he will not work with "bad intentions" and that he would like to move ahead by taking everyone along, leaving behind the bitterness witnessed during the Lok Sabha campaign.

Addressing the victory celebration at the party headquarters here, he said that the mandate won by the BJP-led coalition was the biggest development in the democratic world and reflected an abiding strength in a democracy.

Several prominent sportspersons congratulated PM Modi on the win and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Virender Sehwag tweeted, "India has won. The world’s largest democracy has given it’s mandate. Many congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being the leader of this great victory. May the second innings be even better and India continue to progress and reach greater heights. Jai Hind #VijayiBharat"

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is in England right now with the Indian team for the World Cup tweeted, "Modi ji’s astounding victory is not only the symbol of hope, stability, progress but also it’s a victory of Believers over non believers. Heartiest congratulations sir. Thank you for being a guiding force for all of us.@narendramodi"

Congratulations to @BJP4India and Shri @narendramodi ji on a resounding victory. Sincerely hope that India prospers under your leadership in the next 5 years ðð¼ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 23, 2019

Congratulations sir @narendramodi and @AmitShah nd @BJP4India team for winning the elections in style.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2019

My heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi Ji & @BJP4India for winning the #LokSabhaElections2019.

The nation is with you in building a brighter and stronger New India ð®ð³. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 23, 2019

