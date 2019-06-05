Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman wish nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

cricket

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all! May the grace of the Almighty usher happiness and harmony in everyone's life."

Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday wished the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fir.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Apart from Tendulkar, many other sportspersons including VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and Srikanth Kibambi also greeted the nation on the occasion.

"May this Eid usher in peace and happiness for everyone. #EidMubarak," wrote Laxman on his official Twitter handle.

Kumble tweeted: "May God fill your life with blessings and give endless happiness and joy to your family. Eid Mubarak to all of you."

"Eid Mubarak everyone," wrote Singh on his Twitter.

Kidambi tweeted: "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating Eid. May this day bring you a lot happiness and prosperity."

