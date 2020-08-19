Sachin Tendulkar wants his Maruti 800 car back!

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has a bevy of luxury cars in his garage, but the one which is missing is his first car - a Maruti 800, which he purchased after becoming a cricketer.

"My first car was a Maruti 800. Unfortunately, it is not with me right now. I would love to have it back again with me. So, people listening to me, feel free to contact and get in touch," Sachin recently told table tennis player Mudit Dani on his chat show, In the Sportlight.

