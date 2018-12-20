Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and his mom-in-law visit hospital for kids

cricket

The event focuses on the urgency as well as the importance of creating awareness to supply BMT donors to lakhs of children in India.

Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and mother-in-law Annabel Mehta. Pic/Atul Kamble

Sachin Tendulkar recently visited SRCC Children's Hospital, located at Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Haji Ali in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. Why? Sachin Tendulkar was present for the inauguration of a Bone Marrow Transplant Service.

India's Highest Civilian award recipient, Sachin, was accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar as well as his mother-in-law for the event. The event focuses on the urgency as well as the importance of creating awareness to supply BMT donors to lakhs of children in India.

A few days ago, Sachin Tendulkar, a found himself stumped after wishing shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P Kashyap on their wedding. The couple got married on Friday and announced the news on social media. The master blaster took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

But instead of posting a picture of Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal, the batting legend posted a picture of Kidambi Srikanth alongside Saina and captioned it, "Congratulations @NSaina and @parupallik! Wishing you a happy mixed double game of life."

Earlier in December, Tendulkar tweeted that "the defensive mindset by the Australian batsmen at home is something I've not seen before in my experience". Former Aussie cricketer Justin Langer countered and said it was a different era when Tendulkar played against Australia, who then boosted a far more experienced line-up.

"The teams that Sachin would have played against started with Allan Border and David Boon, and Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh, and Ricky Ponting," Langer told Fox Sports. "Guys that had great Test match experience and they knew their game, were comfortable in their own skin and they knew what to expect."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates