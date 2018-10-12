Sachin Tendulkar wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday
India cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar posted this picture alongside Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan, wishing him on his 76th birthday yesterday
Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan
India cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar posted this picture alongside Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan, wishing him on his 76th birthday yesterday: "It has always been a delight to watch your films and even more so to know you personally."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Video: Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with kids on 43rd birthday