Search

Sachin Tendulkar wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Oct 12, 2018, 06:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent

India cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar posted this picture alongside Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan, wishing him on his 76th birthday yesterday

Sachin Tendulkar wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday
Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan

India cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar posted this picture alongside Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan, wishing him on his 76th birthday yesterday: "It has always been a delight to watch your films and even more so to know you personally."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sachin tendulkaramitabh bachchancricket news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Video: Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with kids on 43rd birthday

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK