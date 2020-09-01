Sachin Tendulkar wishes fans in Malayalam for Onam

Indian sports personalities took to social media on Monday to greet their fans on the occasion of Onam.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in many parts of southern India.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and tweeted his warm greetings for Onam to all his fans in Malayalam.

India cricket captain, Virat Kohli, who will now be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the upcoming IPL 2020, tweeted: "Happy Onam to those who are celebrating the festival of harvest, harmony, love and peace."

Happy Onam to those who are celebrating the festival of harvest, harmony, love and peace.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» #HappyOnam — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh wrote: "Happy Onam. May your life be filled with the beautiful colours and the sweet scent of the Pookalam. A very Happy Onam to you and your family."

Happy OnamðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

May your life be filled with the beautiful colours and the sweet scent of the Pookalam. A very Happy Onam to you and your family #Onam2020 #festival #keralam pic.twitter.com/zu8L0tTucB — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 31, 2020

