Sachin Tendulkar wishes fans in Malayalam for Onam

Updated: 01 September, 2020 10:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in many parts of southern India

Sachin Tendulkar. Picture/ Tendulkar's Instagram
Indian sports personalities took to social media on Monday to greet their fans on the occasion of Onam.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and tweeted his warm greetings for Onam to all his fans in Malayalam.

Virat Kohli

India cricket captain, Virat Kohli, who will now be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the upcoming IPL 2020, tweeted: "Happy Onam to those who are celebrating the festival of harvest, harmony, love and peace."

Meanwhile, India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh wrote: "Happy Onam. May your life be filled with the beautiful colours and the sweet scent of the Pookalam. A very Happy Onam to you and your family."

First Published: 01 September, 2020 08:48 IST

Tags

virat kohlisachin tendulkarcricket newssports news

