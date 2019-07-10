Sachin Tendulkar wishes Sunil Gavaskar on 70th birthday

cricket

Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen to ever play the game. At one point, Sunil Gavaskar held the record for most number of Test centuries, before it was surpassed by Sachin Tendulkar.

Sunil Gavaskar with Sachin Tendulkar. (Pic/ Sachin Tendulkar Instagram)

Former Indian cricket captain and World Cup winner, Sunil Gavaskar, turns 70 on July 10, 2019. Sunil Gavaskar also known as Sunny Gavaskar played for India in the 1970s and 80s and was admired for his run-scoring abilities and technique.

Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen to ever play the game. At one point, Sunil Gavaskar held the record for most number of Test centuries, before it was surpassed by Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin regards Sunil Gavaskar as one of his cricketing idols and role models and has always openly expressed it.

Sachin Tendulkar, took to Twitter to wish the cricket legend and wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to an extremely special man, whose passion for the game even to this day is an inspiration for us... just as his batting was! May God always keep you happy and healthy Gavaskar Sir."

Wishing a very happy birthday to an extremely special man, whose passion for the game even to this day is an inspiration for us... just as his batting was!

May God always keep you happy and healthy Gavaskar Sir. pic.twitter.com/C2UOnvNyYI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2019

Prominent personalities from the world of cricket also took to Twitter to wish Sunil Gavaskar. Here are a few of them.

Shouldn’t our postal department emulate St Vincent and Bangladesh in honouring Sunil Gavaskar? #sunny@70 pic.twitter.com/leLFFjHWQt — Clayton J Murzello (@ClaytonMurzello) July 10, 2019

Sunil Manohar Gavaskar, my hero. Seventy today. You watched Tendulkar bat on television, we heard Gavaskar bat on the radio. On a crackling Philips or Bush transistor, often from far away lands. pic.twitter.com/Fh06qSPW4t — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 10, 2019

One of the greatest to have ever graced our game, here’s wishing the ‘Little Master’ Sunil Gavaskar, a very happy birthday! ð#SunilGavaskar #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/n9LJLNCwuY — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 10, 2019

1972 :: Young Indian Cricket Player Sunil Gavaskar Practising In Nets pic.twitter.com/5xtrKLk3qn — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) July 10, 2019

Happy Birthday, Sunil Gavaskar

-1st man to score 10000 Test runs

-Scored 774 runs in his debut series v WI (1971)

-Scored 100s in each inns of Test - thrice

-Only batsman to score double ð¯s in all 4 innings in Tests

-Only ODI & Test wkt:Zaheer Abbas#HappyBirthdaySunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/hCaNr1hUf0 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 10, 2019

He is 70 on 10 July. Sunil Gavaskar is an inspiration to multiple generations of Indian cricketers. Sunny bhai have a great day and a great year. Pleasure knowing you well. #SunilGavaskar70 pic.twitter.com/Mc1QtzvCKC — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 9, 2019

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates