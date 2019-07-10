Search

Sachin Tendulkar wishes Sunil Gavaskar on 70th birthday

Published: Jul 10, 2019, 13:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen to ever play the game. At one point, Sunil Gavaskar held the record for most number of Test centuries, before it was surpassed by Sachin Tendulkar.

Sunil Gavaskar with Sachin Tendulkar. (Pic/ Sachin Tendulkar Instagram)

Former Indian cricket captain and World Cup winner, Sunil Gavaskar, turns 70 on July 10, 2019. Sunil Gavaskar also known as Sunny Gavaskar played for India in the 1970s and 80s and was admired for his run-scoring abilities and technique.

Sachin regards Sunil Gavaskar as one of his cricketing idols and role models and has always openly expressed it.

Sachin Tendulkar, took to Twitter to wish the cricket legend and wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to an extremely special man, whose passion for the game even to this day is an inspiration for us... just as his batting was! May God always keep you happy and healthy Gavaskar Sir."

Prominent personalities from the world of cricket also took to Twitter to wish Sunil Gavaskar. Here are a few of them.

