Sachin Tendulkar: Would hate to give two points to Pakistan

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar yesterday said he would "hate" to see India concede two points to Pakistan by not playing them in the upcoming World Cup as such a move would only help the arch-rivals in the mega-event.

Tendulkar endorsed Sunil Gavaskar's view that India would be better off beating Pakistan in the World Cup than forfeiting the June 16 tie in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. "India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Time to beat them once again. Would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament," said Tendulkar. "Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart," the legendary batsman added.

