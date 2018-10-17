Sachin Tendulkar XI win Payyade U-16 title

cricket

The victorious Sachin Tendulkar XI team after clinching the U-16 Payyade Trophy at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivli recently. They beat Sunil Gavaskar XI on the first innings lead

Brief scores

Sunil Gavaskar XI 146 (Ayush Singh 48, H Singh 31; Aryan Joshi 5-40, Vaishvik Chiplunkar 3-25) & 203-5 decl (Musheer Khan 79*, Omkar Malekar 64) lost to Sachin Tendulkar XI 159 (Divyanshu Singh 34, Bhargav Patil 32; Yash Kripal 3-20, Musheer Khan 3-38) & 116-5.

