Search

Sachin Tendulkar XI win Payyade U-16 title

Oct 17, 2018, 09:14 IST | A Correspondent

The victorious Sachin Tendulkar XI team after clinching the U-16 Payyade Trophy at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivli recently. They beat Sunil Gavaskar XI on the first innings lead

Sachin Tendulkar XI win Payyade U-16 title

The victorious Sachin Tendulkar XI team after clinching the U-16 Payyade Trophy at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivli recently. They beat Sunil Gavaskar XI on the first innings lead.

Brief scores
Sunil Gavaskar XI 146 (Ayush Singh 48, H Singh 31; Aryan Joshi 5-40, Vaishvik Chiplunkar 3-25) & 203-5 decl (Musheer Khan 79*, Omkar Malekar 64) lost to Sachin Tendulkar XI 159 (Divyanshu Singh 34, Bhargav Patil 32; Yash Kripal 3-20, Musheer Khan 3-38) & 116-5.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sachin tendulkarcricket newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's how Gautam Gambhir was clean bowled by Natasha Jain!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK