Sachin Tendulkar's documentary presenter to adapt another book

Ravi Bhagchandka, who last presented Sachin Tendulkar's documentary, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, is set to bring forth an adaptation of the book, Brewster's Millions, with the help of Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan writer Balwinder Singh Janjua.

George Barr McCutcheon's comic novel traces the story of Montgomery Brewster, a young man who inherits one million dollars from his grandfather. Shortly after his death, his uncle too passes away, leaving Brewster with seven million dollars, on the condition that he spend every penny inherited by his grandfather within one year.

Bhagchandka says, "I have always wanted to adapt this book for our audiences, and am glad I got Balwinder on board. We have stayed as true to the story as is possible, and have added an Indian flavour to it." The team is on the search for a director.

