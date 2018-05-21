Sachin Tendulkar's grandmother had some advice for him as a child

"I always mention that India should become a sports-playing nation. We are a sports-loving nation, but we need that transformation where we start playing



Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar yesterday said that India is a sports-loving nation, but has to transform itself into a sports playing nation. "I always mention that India should become a sports-playing nation. We are a sports-loving nation, but we need that transformation where we start playing. Healthy competition is always good," Tendulkar said after inaugurating the SMAAASH centre at Seawoods Grand Central Mall.

"Physical fitness and mental fitness combined together, makes a healthy man. I remember when I was a kid, my grandmother used to keep telling me that health is wealth," he added.

