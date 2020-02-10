Sachin Tendulkar's 'six' is a big hit!

Melbourne: Never was an innings break so anticipated in a game of cricket. It lasted for five-odd minutes but for Sachin Tendulkar devotees, even that was good enough time if their 'God' is out there on the 22 yards in a country where he is revered no less than his own. And those five minutes of just putting bat to ball for raising funds for Bushfire charity will be archived with much care as much as his hundred international hundreds.

With a dodgy shoulder, Tendulkar didn't take part in the charity game but was played an over from Australia's superstar woman cricket Ellyse Perry during the break. Perry had challenged Tendulkar to face her for an over in a video message on social media which the Indian legend had accepted. Used to seeing him either in spotless whites or the light blue (once navy blue) India colours, the fans at the Junction Oval ground in Melbourne must have been chuffed watching him come out in Australian yellow.

The helmet was yellow, the pads weren't ultra-light and the bat sported the Kookaburra logo instead of MRF or Adidas but who cared for those five minutes. The first delivery by Perry was tucked off his hips and the fielder at short fine-leg let it go much to her embarrassment and the crowd was happy. He repeated the shot towards deep square leg and got a couple.

"It's an incredible feeling to bowl to Tendulkar and watch Brian Lara bat," said Australia's double international Perry, who would play a key role in tri-series final against India. Perry has also represented Australia in football. A couple of deliveries were bowled by another Australian youngster Annabel Sutherland, daughter of CA chief executive James. But Tendulkar, 46, charitably pushed it towards the fielders, in full spirit with the essence of 'Charity Game'.

Lara turns it on

Melbourne: Brian Lara showed he still has what it takes with a stylish 30 not out as cricketing royalty helped raise money to aid Australian bushfire relief in a charity match Sunday. The West Indian legend hit two sixes, before retiring to give another batsman a chance during a Bushfire Bash at Junction Oval.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever