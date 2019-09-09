Sachin Tendulkar's special wishes for Asha Bhosle
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish playback singer Asha Bhosle on her 86th birthday yesterday with a throwback picture of them together and captioned it, "Tum jiyo hazaaron saal, saal ke din hon pachaas hazaar! Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle Tai. Thank you for your lovely and evergreen voice."
"Tum jiyo hazaaron saal, saal ke din hon pachaas hazaar!"— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 8, 2019
Happy Birthday @ashabhosle Tai.
Thank you for your lovely and evergreen voice. pic.twitter.com/PPmVxOeb7z
Bhosle who is fondly called Asha Tai was born on September 8, 1933, in a small town of Goar in Sangli, Maharashtra. The versatile singer's career started in 1943 and has spanned over six decades with playback singing for several Bollywood movies.
Bhosle has recorded several private albums and songs in addition to Bollywood songs and also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad. In 2011, Bhosle was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music history.
The legendary singer is one of the leading singers of Bollywood for over six decades now and has provided playback for some of the hit songs. Bhosle was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.
