Sack Goa minister Gawade for 'abusing' our leader: MGP

Gawade is Goa's art and culture minister, while Dhavalikar holds the transport portfolio. The Independent MLA did not respond to calls and messages seeking his comment on the alleged incident

Manohar Parrikar

Panaji: The MGP, an ally in the BJP-led government in Goa, Friday alleged Independent MLA and minister Govind Gawade verbally abused their leader Sudin Dhavalikar and demanded his sacking from the Cabinet.

Addressing a press conference here, MGP Executive President Narayan Sawant claimed Gawade verbally abused Dhavalikar, also a minister, over disagreement on some petty issue during the state Cabinet meeting held Thursday.

Sawant alleged the incident happened in front of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was presiding over the Cabinet meeting. "We demand that Parrikar drop Gawade from the Cabinet for his unruly behaviour," the MGP leader said.

"The action of Gawade does not go well in a democratic set up where difference of opinion can be solved by discussion," Sawant said. "This action is not only an insult to our leader and MGP but also to the democratic set up," the MGP leader said. Besides the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party, the Parrikar government has the support of the three Independent MLAs, including Gawade.

