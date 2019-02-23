Sacked hockey India coach Harendra Singh turns to football now!

other-sports

EXCLUSIVE >> Harendra Singh prepares to get licence to coach soccer, may begin new chapter with Delhi Football

Harendra Singh

Harendra Singh is known to be an emotional character both on and off the hockey field. But his latest decision is purely based on practicality, for a change. The renowned Indian hockey coach, who was let go recently, has decided to switch loyalties to football. Harendra wants to transfer his hockey coaching talent to the football field by undertaking a D licence coaching course.

Talking about his switch to football, Harendra Singh said: "I have spoken to Delhi Football chief Shaji Prabhakaran about undertaking a D Licence course and he has given me the nod. It's a week-long course and I plan to take it up soon. Only yesterday, I got released from Sports Authority of India and now I will go back to my employers Air India in a day or two to get back my posting.



Former India hockey coach Harendra Singh at St Andrew's Turf in Bandra yesterday. Pic/Ashwin Ferro

I will take up the football course then," Harendra told mid-day on the sidelines of an exhibition match for Mahindra hockey players of yesteryear, organised by former stars Joaquim Carvalho and MM Somaya at the St Andrew's Turf in Bandra yesterday.

Harendra, who was sacked from his position as India coach following the team's quarter-final defeat at the World Cup in Odisha last year, explained that his move to football is for two reasons.

"Firstly, I have time on my hands; nothing to do since I'm not a hockey coach anymore. And secondly, I want to acquire new knowledge in the sphere of football coaching where I can apply my hockey analytical ability."

'Football is growing'

And could his future prospects be a job at an Indian Super League club or the Indian football team? "Why not? Indian football is growing and there are so many new avenues opening up for both players and coaching staff. I would like to be an analytical coach at a club or state or national side," said Harendra.

Parted ways amicably

Speaking about the abrupt end to his role as India hockey coach Harendra said: "I was offered the role of coaching the junior India team, but I had my terms and they couldn't agree to then, so we parted ways amicably. I'm grateful to both SAI and Hockey India for the opportunity."

It's a little over a year for the Tokyo Olympics and the Indian hockey team has yet to appoint a coach. Harendra said it's not an ideal situation. "Whoever is appointed as coach must get a free hand to pick his team. The selection committee should not be allowed to dictate terms in this area. This only happens in India which is unfortunate. I wanted Sardar Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and SV Sunil in my World Cup team, but had to give in to the selection committee's decision.

"I'm not saying that we played badly without them. We played well but with them, we would have fared better - maybe a semi-final entry and then who knows it could have been anybody's game," Harendra signed off.

Also Read: Hockey coach Harendra Singh removed from post, but he feels he's still in charge

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates