Sackful of bills, Aadhaar cards in garbage bin stumps officials

Hundreds of Aadhaar cards, bills, bank passbooks and other important documents were discovered in Jogeshwari East on Thursday morning.

The papers were first found by a garbage collector near Durgamata temple in Jogeshwari East on Wednesday. Since they were all wet, he laid them out on the footpath to dry them. When, Satyavan Narker, who works for a local NGO, noticed this on Thursday, he informed the Meghwadi police, who handed over the papers to the local post office.

None of the officials appears to have an idea about how the documents might have ended up in the garbage.

“The postmaster of the local post office, SH Parab, told us that they are working to deliver the papers to their owners,” said Narker.

According to the postmaster, the documents, including around 380 Aadhaar cards, are from 2019. It is not clear which postman was given the responsibility to deliver them.

An officer from Meghwadi police said, “So far, we know that many people were working on contract basis at the post office. These employees were told to deliver the documents but most of them resigned this year. It is possible that one of them was left with this bag and threw it in the garbage bin.”

