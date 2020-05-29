Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande: It's my responsibility to stand by my volunteers

Humanitarian causes come naturally to Rajshri Deshpande, who left a mark in the audience's minds with her raging act in Pan Nalin's Angry Indian Goddesses (2015). Stuck in Kerala for almost 50 days, the Sacred Games actor co-ordinated with volunteers and NGOs to aid farmers during the pandemic. Now, she is back in Maharashtra and hopes to provide hands-on help.

"It was a roller coaster ride from Kerala to the border of Karnataka," starts off Deshpande, adding that she spent her initial days in her hometown Aurangabad. "My volunteers are working day and night and it's my responsibility to stand by them. Now, I have reached Mumbai and quarantined myself."

The actor, who is helping people to survive the drought, lockdown, and the recent swarm of desert locusts, says that the challenges are making farmers panic. "It [locusts] is not in our control. We are monitoring their flight course, but nothing can be predicted. Farmers who have invested two years in growing sweet lime and pomegranates are worried about fruits being damaged and the huge losses they would incur in an already stumbling economy," explains Deshpande, who hopes to stay two steps ahead of the crisis.

Meanwhile, Deshpande reveals that they've converted sugarcane industries into sanitiser factories to provide employment to farmers. "There is rampant unemployment in the state, so we have converted some of our sugarcane factories in Aurangabad. It's win-win for them [farmers] as they now get localised sanitisers [for self-protection] and employment."

