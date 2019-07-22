Sacred Games Fame Zoya aka Elnaaz Norouzi gets into trouble at the Chicago Airport

bollywood

Elnaaz missed out on her connecting flight from the Chicago airport as she was stopped by the airport authorities. The boss lady had to go through immigration as they wanted to double-check on everything

Elnaaz Norouzi

Sacred Games fame Elnaaz Norouzi is in LA these days to explore some work opportunities abroad. The model turned actor is quite happy that finally the second season of Sacred Games is coming out on Netflix this 15th of August and she can plan on her future projects. However, the Abhay actor didn't get a very warm welcome when she landed at the Chicago airport. The Iranian beauty was quite excited and was looking forward to her US trip but little did she know that she would get in trouble the minute she lands. Elnaaz missed out on her connecting flight from the Chicago airport as she was stopped by the airport authorities. The boss lady had to go through immigration as they wanted to double-check on everything.

While we still have to wait to know the mystery of Sacred Games season 2 this mystery was revealed to us by the hottie herself she said, "Yes, I had to stay in immigration for more than 3 hours or so and I was stopped by the officers to board my connecting flight. I hold a German passport and so I do not require a visa to travel to the United States. But due to my Iranian roots, I applied for a normal visa as Trump has put some ban on the Iranis and they do not get ESTA anymore and that's why they wanted to double-check on everything. I was made to wait and they asked a lot of questions and due to the lengthy interrogation session, I missed out on my connecting flight. The next flight was after 6 hours so I had to wait at the airport for quite long and it felt like this journey was never-ending. It was quite tiring but all is fine now and now I am looking forward to meeting a few important agents in LA now that I am finally here."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates