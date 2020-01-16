Sacred Roman for Byculla Club Trophy

Only four runners are in the fray for the Byculla Club Trophy, the feature event of Thursday's eight-race card. To be run over the trip of 2,800m, the race will be a test of both fitness and stamina of the participating horses.

The one with guaranteed stamina is the Imtiaz Sait-trained Raees, and for that reason alone, the seven-year-old may be fancied very strongly. However, Sacred Roman from Pesi Shroff's yard, who caught the eye when running a forward race despite resuming racing after a lay-off of four-and-a-half months, must have stripped fitter thanks to that run, and his rider Leigh Roche can intelligently use that new level of fitness to offer a stiff fight to Raees.



To me it looks like a toss of the coin, and I call Sacred Roman as winner.

First race at 2 pm.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever