SAD-BJP hold statewide protests against Amarinder Singh

national

They claimed that the state government had failed to honour its commitments

Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday jointly observed "Vishwasghat Divas" on completion of two years of Congress government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

They claimed that the state government had failed to honour its commitments.

The workers of both parties organised road shows and protests in all the assembly constituencies of the state. The demonstrations were majorly held in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali and Gurdaspur.

Many senior leaders of both the parties who addressed rallies alleged, that there has been total disillusionment from the ruling party as none of the poll promises have been fulfilled.

They also alleged that the Congress government discontinued or significantly curtailed the various social welfare measures of the previous government.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates