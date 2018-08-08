Sad that Indian universities fail to make to global rankings, says VP Naidu

national

Stressing on the role of Indian languages, he also suggested for making it a medium of basic education in the country

Venkaiah Naidu. Pic/PTI

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today expressed sadness over Indian universities failing to make it to the list of top varsities in the world and called for infusing new values and future-oriented thinking. Stressing on the role of Indian languages, he also suggested for making it a medium of basic education in the country.

"Sadly, the world university rankings over the years have not been featuring even a single Indian university in the list of top 200 institutions. "We need to change this dismal scenario and infuse new values and future-oriented thinking in our universities, particularly by learning from best practices of other universities around the world which have leapfrogged in a short duration," he said.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Jindal Global University (JGU) held here, Naidu asserted the time had come for India to rediscover its potential to become once again the global hub of knowledge and innovation. "We need to build the right ecosystem for academic excellence to thrive by revamping our education system," he added. Citing reports of international organisations he hoped that the country will emerge as an academic superpower in the coming years.

Saying girls could outperform boys in any field if given the opportunities, he expressed happiness over a number of girls receiving gold medals in the convocation ceremony of JGU. He guided the students to contribute to the growth of the country and learn to love and appreciate their culture and language, and perform their duty which is patriotism in the true sense.

The acting chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Gita Mittal, urged students to conduct their future pursuits with humility, hard work and honesty and remain rooted to society and associate themselves issues faced by it. Chancellor of the University Navin Jindal narrated experiences of his personal life to mentor students about facing challenges and never giving up in the face of tough times. The Sonipat-based private university is a noted institution in the BRICS region and was adjudged as the "cleanest" university in the Swachhata rankings for higher education institutions in the country.

