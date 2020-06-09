Sad to see Mumbai cricket struggling: Wasim Jaffer

Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer is disappointed with the way 41-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai have been performing in the last couple of seasons, where they failed to make the quarter-finals of the country's premier domestic competition.

"It's sad to see where Mumbai cricket is heading at the moment. We have so many good players like Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane whenever available, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad and Shardul Thakur but the team is unable to make it to the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy. The association [Mumbai Cricket Association] must seriously look into what's going wrong and how they can correct it," Jaffer, 42, said during a Webinar organised by cricket gear and apparel manufacturers, Omtex last week.

However, the stylish batsman, who helped Mumbai win eight Ranji Trophy titles—including twice as captain—ruled out the possibility of a comeback with the willow. "It will be unfair for me to come back and play at this age. Mumbai have got a lot of talented players. They only need to be shown the right kind of direction. I'm seriously considering not playing again, but I can probably come in as a coach or something in the near future, because eventually my heart is always going to be with Mumbai," said Jaffer, adding that it's high time the MCA get their act together and ensure proper selection of players.

"When Mumbai won under then coach Chandrakant Pandit [in 2015-16] and lost the final the next year, it was pretty much the same team. [Current Mumbai coach] Vinayak [Samant] will tell you. I think they just need the right kind of support from the association and selections need to be fair. The captain and coach's views should be heard. If the association prioritises cricket, I'm sure the team will do well," he concluded.

