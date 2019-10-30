Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt shares a candid moment from the sets, featuring her father Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is handling multiple films at the same time. Currently, she's shooting for her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress clicked her dad in a rather candid shot and described it as- It's moments like these, Sadak 2 diaries and gratitude. Take a look at her Instagram post:

Sadak 2 marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt to direction after almost two decades. The man is known for his unabashed and unapologetic storytelling, dealing with dark and dense subjects mirroring the harsh and brutal realities of the society, which are often brushed under the carpet. Just like Sadak, which gazed at the lucrative yet daunting world of prostitution, the sequel aims to peep into the world of fake god-men. The film is expected to be high on drama and emotions, and of course, its musical score. Sadak 2 is all set to release on July 10, 2020.

Alia Bhatt, as we stated above, is juggling with multiple films simultaneously, just like how Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana do so seamlessly. She has Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2, RRR and Takht lined-up for 2020. Sanjay Dutt, meanwhile, is leaving no opportunity to pounce on meaty and ambitiously crafted characters. He has Panipat, Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2 and Prithviraj coming up. Fun Fact: He plays the antagonist in all of them.

Aditya Roy Kapur will also have two more releases next year- Anurag Basu's untitled drama and Mohit Suri's Malang, which is all set to release on February 14, 2020.

