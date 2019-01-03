Sadeera Samarawickrama included in SL squad for NZ tour

cricket

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama on Wednesday was named for both the limited-overs squads for New Zealand tour. The 23-year-old has replaced fellow countryman Angelo Mathews, who was ruled out of the limited-overs leg of New Zealand tour after sustaining a grade-two strain in his left hamstring during the second Test in Christchurch.

Samarawickrama, who made his international debut in October 2017, has represented his side in four Tests, six ODIs and five T20Is, so far. He also featured in Sri Lanka's most recent ODI series against England, scoring his first international half-century.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are slated to meet for the first ODI on January 3. The match will be followed by two more ODIs, and a one-off T20I on January 11 at Eden Park.

