Sadhvi Prachi calls Nehru 'biggest rapist'

Meerut: Stooping to a new low in political discourse, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi on Sunday said the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was the "biggest rapist".

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement that 'India is the rape capital of the world,' Sadhvi Prachi told reporters: "Our country is the country of Rama and Krishna. What Rahul Gandhi would say! The biggest rapist was Nehru, who has spoiled the culture of Rama and Krishna."

"Terrorism, Naxalism, corruption, and rape are all gifts of Nehru family," she added.

Rahul Gandhi said in Wayanad on Saturday that India is known as the "rape capital of the world" and the other countries are wondering why India is unable to look after its women.

"India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. An MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Uttar Pradesh is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister doesn't say a word," Gandhi had said while addressing his party workers.

