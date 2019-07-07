Search

Sadio Mane helps Senegal beat Uganda

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 10:58 IST | AFP

The Liverpool star struck on 15 minutes with a close-range shot after a passing move carved open the Ugandan defence in Cairo

Sadio Mane helps Senegal beat Uganda
Sadio Mane

Cairo: Sadio Mane became the leading scorer in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday when he scored the goal that gave Senegal a 1-0 win over Uganda in a feisty Last-16 clash.

The Liverpool star struck on 15 minutes with a close-range shot after a passing move carved open the Ugandan defence in Cairo. His three-goal tally from three matches moved him ahead of 11 scorers with two each.

In the quarter-finals, Senegal will face fellow west Africans Benin, who stunned Morocco earlier, winning a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

Sadio Manefootballsports news

Anushka and Virat are in awe of each other!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK