Sadio Mane helps Senegal beat Uganda

Cairo: Sadio Mane became the leading scorer in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday when he scored the goal that gave Senegal a 1-0 win over Uganda in a feisty Last-16 clash.

The Liverpool star struck on 15 minutes with a close-range shot after a passing move carved open the Ugandan defence in Cairo. His three-goal tally from three matches moved him ahead of 11 scorers with two each.

In the quarter-finals, Senegal will face fellow west Africans Benin, who stunned Morocco earlier, winning a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time.

