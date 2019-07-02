Safe runs for Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

bollywood

Article 15, Kabir Singh draw abundant viewers even as analysts say films suffered due to ongoing World Cup

Ayushmann Khurrana and Shahid Kapoor

Regardless of the fact that it is devoid of frills that attach themselves with commercial offerings, Anubhav Sinha's article 15 has enjoyed a successful run at the box- office since it hit screens on Friday. Discussing the futility of the caste divide, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has earned Rs 20.04 crore over three days. Meanwhile, running strong in cinema halls since its June 21 release, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has battled criticism to inch towards the Rs 200-crore mark. as of Sunday, the film had collected Rs 181.57 crore.

Celebrating the fact that two distinct genres have become subjects of attraction for cinephiles, trade analyst Girish Wankhede says, "After a successful 2018, Ayushmann's having a fantastic run this year as well. He has achieved this feat even though the film was banned in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar." The figures for both films, he says, would have been higher had it not been for the ongoing World Cup season.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says, "Article 15 opened to the decent collection with the figures improving each day. It's a hard-hitting subject and people have appreciated the performances. Made at a modest budget, the film should enjoy a good run. on the other hand, the youth are flocking to watch Kabir Singh despite the negative talk around it. the film will cross R 200 crore."

