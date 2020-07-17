Safe travels through the web

The pandemic has changed most aspects of our lives including our daily chores, businesses and most importantly, education. As we move forward into a digital future, crucial questions stand. How prepared are our children to live in a parallel virtual life? How safe is it for them to be online? How do we equip them to deal with the dangers of cyber-attacks, bullying, malware and unwholesome solicitations?

To tackle these questions in the impending scenario and look at the bigger picture, Smile Foundation's Child for Child team is holding a workshop with NexSchools where they will decode the many aspects of cyber security and also prepare students and their parents as they negotiate the web.

"Teaching our children how to be safe on the Internet should be a vital component of every curriculum. Our students are using the Internet nearly every day. In fact, they don't know a world without the Internet. So we must introduce and review digital safety rules to protect them. The hour-long workshop will empower kids to manage their online presence, build positive digital footprints, be prepared for next-gen technology and also learn netiquettes to avoid possible online dangers," shares Someshwar Nair, of Child For Child - West, Smile Foundation.

The session will be facilitated by Mradula Singh, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), of NexSchools. Singh has worked relentlessly in digital education for two decades and spearheaded different online education portals in India.

Singh is currently campaigning for cyber safety awareness among schools to create happier and safer Internet experiences for children across the country.

On July 18

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 50

