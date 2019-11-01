Safer, quieter Diwali is a welcome trend

Mumbaikars seem to have learned to celebrate a relatively safe Diwali. The trend of the past few years continues as the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received fewer fire calls during Diwali.

There were 47 calls made in the five days of Diwali between October 26 and 30. A report in this newspaper citing statistics shows that out of the 47, there was only one call that was for a Level 2 fire — which is a medium fire on a scale of 1 to 5, 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest level. The Level 2 call was from a hutment on Reay Road. The number of fire calls due to firecrackers was limited this year too.

We have also read several reports about noise pollution being low this year, which also indicates awareness about the psychological effects of excessive noise. While ecoconsciousness may not be the only reason for this welcome and happy decline, it does play a small part in people opting for a greener and safer festival.

It is time to look at festivals through a different, new-age lens. One that factors in safety and is considerate about others while making plans for celebration. Those who wish to celebrate in this manner are often dubbed as killjoys. Others who advocate celebrations like these are told that they are against a certain religion.

Nothing can be further from the truth and people would do well not to succumb to such pressure. Continue setting an example for others through action and advocacy. The Prime Minister recently spoke about festival tourism. Let us be awed not just by the vibrancy and tradition that are the hallmarks of our festivals but also by our regard for others and the environment.

