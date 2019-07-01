Safety of Delhiites, especially women most important for AAP govt: Arvind Kejriwal

national

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the safety of Delhiites and women is very important for the Aam Aadmi Party government and they have begun the installation of CCTV cameras across Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the installation of CCTV cameras has started across the city and asserted that the safety and security of Delhiites, especially women are "most important" for his government.

As per the government's plan, around three lakh CCTV cameras will be installed in Delhi as part of a project to boost security in the city.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has already begun work on the installation of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras.

"Safety and security of our citizens' esp women is most imp for us. I am glad that CCTV cameras are finally being installed all across the city in such a big way. Cooperation, support, and participation of citizens have made it happen (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

In every assembly constituency, 2,000 CCTV cameras are being installed. Last month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Labour Minister Gopal Rai, and Urban Development Minster Satyendar Jain had launched CCTV camera project in their respective constituencies.

At an event in his Patparganj constituency on June 23, Sisodia had said about three lakh CCTV cameras would be installed in the national capital as part of a project to boost security.

