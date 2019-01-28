SAG Awards 2019: Here is the complete list of winners

hollywood

Rami Malek won for playing the iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody while Glenn Close took home the award for best actress for The Wife

Rami Malek

Black Panther', Rami Malek and Glenn Close were some of the biggest winners at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

From television, 'This is Us' won ensemble award for drama, while 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' won the comedy award, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Wife' centres on Joan Castleman, the wife of a critically acclaimed and best-selling novelist, who may or may not have been secretly writing his books for him.

Chadwick Boseman and the cast of Black Panther accept the award for best Cast In A Motion Picture during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Pic/AFP

Here is the complete list of winners:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in leading role: Rami Malek, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Outstanding performance by a female actor in leading role: Glenn Close, 'The Wife'

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, 'Green Book'

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Emily Blunt, 'A Quiet Place'

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture: 'Black Panther'

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries: Darren Criss, 'Assassination of Gianni Versace'

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries: Patricia Arquette, 'Escape at Dannemora'

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Sandra Oh, 'Killing Eve'

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: 'This Is Us'

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama Series: 'Glow'

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture: 'Black Panther'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever