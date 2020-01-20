SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt among the winners

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2020 took place on January 19, Sunday. Among some of the best movies and performances, names like Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Crown, and actors like Jennifer Aniston, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, and Brad Pitt shone through. Here's the complete list of winners at the SAG Awards 2020.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Parasite (Neon) (WINNER)

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Renee Zellweger (Judy) (WINNER)

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (WINNER)

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) (WINNER)

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) (WINNER)

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) (WINNER)

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (CBC Television/Pop TV)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) (WINNER)

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) (WINNER)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

