SAG: India's gold rush continues

Kathmandu: Wrestler Satyawart Kadian floored his Pakistani opponent Tabiyar Khan to clinch gold medal at the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal on Saturday. Apart from Kadian, Sumit Malik, Gurshanpreet Kaur and Sarita Mor also finished at the top of the podium as India bagged four gold medals on second day.

India so far have won total eight gold medals, including four on the first day, with the wrestling event starting on Dec 6.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kadian lived up to the expectations as he showcased excellent skills during his 10-1 victory against Tabiyar.

Sumit (men's freestyle 125kg) and Sarita (women's 57kg) finished at the top of the podium following 8-2 and 10-1 wins respectively.

Meanwhile, Indian women's football team got the better of hosts Nepal with a 1-0 win to enter final.

