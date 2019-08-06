Sagarika Ghatge: Zaheer has binge-watched seven episodes already

web-series

Sagarika Ghatge excited about audience's response as she makes her web debut with action thriller BOSS

Sagarika Ghatge

Over 12 years since Chak De! India (2007) released, Sagarika Ghatge is still remembered for her feisty hockey player act. The actor hopes that her maiden web show, BOSS – Baap Of Secret Services, that dropped online last week, also garners as much love from the audience as her Bollywood debut vehicle had. "The show has been trending on the IMDB list and the comments I have been receiving indicates that it is doing well," she gushes, excitement writ large on her face.

The ALTBalaji production sees Ghatge play ACP Sakshi Ranjan, who joins Karan Singh Grover's character Sudhir Kohli as they crack criminal cases in their unconventional way. If the premise seems loosely inspired by the hit show, Castle, the actor insists the similarities end there. "It's unfair to compare the two. BOSS has its own flavour. Castle has an interesting banter between the leads, which is an aspect you will find in every other show or film. Besides the criminal cases, BOSS has another parallel story that will be revealed in the end."

Essaying a cop implied that she had to dabble in a fair share of action in front of the camera. A former national-level hockey player, Ghatge says testing her body physically comes naturally to her. "In one episode, you'll see me riding the bike, fighting goons and shooting people." She is keeping her fingers crossed as the success of the first season has sparked off the conversation of a second edition. For now though, she is happy that the 10-part series has found a fan in husband Zaheer Khan. "He watches all my projects. He has already binge-watched seven episodes."

