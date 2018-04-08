Sahar police arrested 10 Indian nationals in connection with a Hawala racket

Sahar police have arrested 11 Indian nationals with connection of Hawala racket. Out of 11 arrested 10 were carrying 10,000 UAE currency each



Sahar police have arrested 11 Indian nationals in connection with a Hawala racket. Out of those arrested, 10 were carrying 10,000 UAE currency each and all 11 were carrying five ATM cards each. As per officials the accused were promised Rs 13,000 and stay in Dubai for 10 days, in exchange for carrying cash and ATM cards on thier person. They were also asked to hand over the money and cards to some people in Dubai, officials added.

The police suspect that this racket has been going on for days and that some may have even succeeded in taking money and cards with them in past.

The racket came to light on 5th April 2018, when a passenger named, Samina Parveen Sayyed Ali (24), was intercepted by Immigration officials. When she was frisked, officers found five ATM cards in her possession along with 10,000 UAE currency. When probed she revealed that she was travelling with Mohammed Majid Belif (32). "Initially Belif wasn't cooperating with the authorities, but later he confessed to accompanying nine passengers to Dubai," officials informed Sahar cops who detained those nine passengers.

When questioned, the nine passengers passengers confessed to carrying currency and ATM cards for giving it to people in Dubai. "They had been assured of Rs 13,000 in cash and a ten day stay in Dubai, "said DCP (Zone-8) Anil Kumbhare. "The arrested accused belong to various parts of Mumbai. And don't have regular jobs" added the DCP.

As per an officer Belif is simply the 'carrier' of the passengers who carry the money and ATM cards with them. "We suspect there may be more people who had transferred money through Hawala, we want to unearth the chain," added one officer.

