Sahher Bambba: Grateful to be part of film in any capacity

Updated: Sep 11, 2019, 08:45 IST | Sonil Dedhia

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor Sahher Bambba on being unaffected by co-star Karan Deol stealing the limelight

Sahher Bambba

A debut vehicle holds prominence for every artiste revealing their skills to the world. But Sahher Bambba was well aware that the spotlight would rarely come her way during the promotions of her debut film.

Featuring in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, she marks her debut in Bollywood alongside Sunny Deol's son Karan. Bambba, however, considers herself fortunate enough to "be part of a film in any capacity". It's not an opportunity easily afforded to a newcomer, she reiterates.

Karan Deol
Karan Deol

"If I am not in the limelight, I am still okay. For an outsider to get the chance to play a lead role is rare. I am secure in my space," says the actor, who was selected from a lot of 200 aspirants. "I got a call from the casting director and I did a couple of rounds of auditions over a month. In February 2017, I was selected."

