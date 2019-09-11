Sahher Bambba: Grateful to be part of film in any capacity

A debut vehicle holds prominence for every artiste revealing their skills to the world. But Sahher Bambba was well aware that the spotlight would rarely come her way during the promotions of her debut film.

Featuring in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, she marks her debut in Bollywood alongside Sunny Deol's son Karan. Bambba, however, considers herself fortunate enough to "be part of a film in any capacity". It's not an opportunity easily afforded to a newcomer, she reiterates.



Karan Deol

"If I am not in the limelight, I am still okay. For an outsider to get the chance to play a lead role is rare. I am secure in my space," says the actor, who was selected from a lot of 200 aspirants. "I got a call from the casting director and I did a couple of rounds of auditions over a month. In February 2017, I was selected."

Also Read: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba on an adventure

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates