Sahil Anand pens a heatfelt note as actress Divvya Chouksey passes away

Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara actress Divvya Chouksey passed away on Sunday, after battling cancer. Her demise was confirmed by a condolence message posted by actor Sahil Anand on his verified Instagram account.

"You will be missed badly by your bhaiya @divvyachouksey .... your passion, your dream, your go-getter attitude, your positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for you ...I am sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...your bhaiya loves you and will always love you. You will always be alive in my memories and in my heart," Sahil wrote.

Actor-singer Suyyash Rai commented: "RIP". Actress Niyati Joshi wrote, "Will miss you dc ... Will miss our group chat ,will miss ur sense of humour ,will miss your madness .. hope you in a better place ... Sahil dc nyt group will always be incomplete without u . Rip my friend [sic]"

Divya's demise followed a long battle with cancer. A few hours before her demise, Divvya had posted a heartbreaking note for her Instagram followers. "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. S**t happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye," she had written.

She later posted another story:

Apparently, Divvya's cousin Soumya Amish Verma has confirmed the news on an unverified Facebook account. "It is heartbreaking to inform you all that my cousin Divvya Chouksey died at a very young age due to cancer," Soumya wrote.

