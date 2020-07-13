Sahil Anand pens a heatfelt note as actress Divvya Chouksey passes away
"Your bhaiya loves you and will always love you. You will always be alive in my memories and in my heart," Sahil Anand wrote.
Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara actress Divvya Chouksey passed away on Sunday, after battling cancer. Her demise was confirmed by a condolence message posted by actor Sahil Anand on his verified Instagram account.
"You will be missed badly by your bhaiya @divvyachouksey .... your passion, your dream, your go-getter attitude, your positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for you ...I am sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...your bhaiya loves you and will always love you. You will always be alive in my memories and in my heart," Sahil wrote.
Actor-singer Suyyash Rai commented: "RIP". Actress Niyati Joshi wrote, "Will miss you dc ... Will miss our group chat ,will miss ur sense of humour ,will miss your madness .. hope you in a better place ... Sahil dc nyt group will always be incomplete without u . Rip my friend [sic]"
Divya's demise followed a long battle with cancer. A few hours before her demise, Divvya had posted a heartbreaking note for her Instagram followers. "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. S**t happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye," she had written.
She later posted another story:
Apparently, Divvya's cousin Soumya Amish Verma has confirmed the news on an unverified Facebook account. "It is heartbreaking to inform you all that my cousin Divvya Chouksey died at a very young age due to cancer," Soumya wrote.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe