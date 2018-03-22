Sahil Khan on CDR row: I don't know what Ayesha Shroff's intentions were

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan reacts after his name pops up in the ongoing CDR controversy. He offers his opinion in a video uploaded on his official YouTube Channel



Bollywood actor Sahil Khan has chosen to speak out about the currently ongoing CDR controversy after it emerged that celebrity lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui told Thane police officers that Ayesha Shroff gave him Sahil's call data records, which were allegedly obtained from a detective Prashant Palekar. Reacting to controversies involving him and Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha in the latest Call Data Recording (CDR) case, the Style actor claimed "Karma is a b***h". In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sahil Khan said, "I have moved on, I had forgiven her for whatever happened. I do not know what her intentions were; we'll know when the police find out. Karma is a b***h, what goes around comes around, I had forgotten about this but maybe karma had other plans."

Earlier, during the analysis of celebrity advocate Rizwan Siddiqui's mobile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Thane crime branch, Abhishek Trimukhe had revealed that they recovered CDRs of Khan. As per DCP Trimukhe, the CDRs were shared with Rizwan by Ayesha Shroff. As per information, Ayesha allegedly had an affair with Khan and a dispute between the two led the former to procure the CDRs of Khan, who later shared it with Rizwan. Rizwan was allegedly blackmailing Sahil.

Meanwhile, five after his arrest in the Call Detail Record (CDR) case, Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui walked free and Wednesday, armed with an order from the Bombay High Court. The HC has called Thane police's action of arresting him as "high-handedness" and "without following due process of law". Rizwan is actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer and had allegedly obtained the CDR of the latter's wife. He was called for questioning and arrested on March 16.

