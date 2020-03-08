Sahil Khattar joins the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities trying to escape the Coronavirus

Actor-anchor Sahil Khattar, who is playing Syed Kirmani in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, wears a mask whenever he steps out of the house. He traveled to Bengaluru recently and was surprised to note that there were several passengers who were not too keen to wear it. "Everyone should wear a mask and also use hand sanitisers to stay away from the coronavirus," he says.

Talking about 83, it's supposed to be one of the most anticipated and awaited films of the year and Sahil has got a role of a lifetime. Physical resemblance aside, he has to ace the psyche of Kirmani, which we are sure he will. The film is slated to release on April 10.

And as far as the trailer is concerned, it's touted to be out on March 11 and it will be launched in the grandest way possible with all the stars present for the launch. For all those who have experienced the euphoria of the Indian team's victory in 1983, this Kabir Khan directorial will be a treat. For the Millennial, this would be something fascinating. All in all, 83 seems to be a winner!

